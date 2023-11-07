Astonishing Truth: Pre-Tribulation Rapture Unveiled #7year #endtimes #tribulation #warofdesolation

In Matthew 24:29-31, Yeshua said, “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken: And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” In Revelation 6:12-13, John says, “And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; and the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind.” Prophecy of AD 70 (Matt. 24:15-22; Mark 13:14-20; Luke 21:20-24)



Now when you see Jerusalem encircled by armies, then know that the desolation is near. Now when you therefore see the abomination of desolation that was spoken of by, through, Daniel the prophet, standing where he must not, in the holy place (he reading, understand). Then those in Judea flee into, onto, the mountains. And those in the middle of it, depart from it. And those in the region do not enter into her. Now him on the housetop do not go down into the house, nor enter to take up anything from his house. And he being into the field not turn back again into those behind to take up his garments. Because these are days of vengeance, the fulfilment of all the writings (because they rejected Jesus of Nazareth as their Messiah, these things came upon them (Hosea 9:7; Deut. 18:19; Luke 23:31). Now woe to those having child in the womb and those suckling in those same days. Now pray so that your escape does not happen in winter, nor in the Sabbath.



For indeed there will be great distress on the earth and wrath in this people. For indeed in those days will be great tribulation such as has not happened away from the beginning of creation which God created, away from the beginning of the world until this moment, also never ever come to pass. And except the Lord had shortened those days, all flesh would not be saved. But through those selected, whom He has chosen, He has shortened those days.



Prophecy from AD 70 (Destruction of Jerusalem) until the 6th Seal (just before the start of the Lamb and God’s Wrath – “World’s Tribulation Period”) (Matt. 24:23-26; Mark 13:21-23; Luke 21:24)



And they will fall by the sword’s edge and will be led away captive into all the nations. And Jerusalem will be trodden down by the nations up until the times of the nations be fulfilled. And then if anyone will say to you, “Behold, here is the Christ! Or, Behold, there!” Do not believe. For indeed false christs and false prophets will arise and will give great supernatural signs and wonders to seduce, in so much that if it were possible, they would also deceive even the selected. Now see, look at yourselves, behold, I have foretold you all. Therefore if they say to you, “Behold, He is in the wilderness!” Do not go out. “Behold, He is in the inner rooms!” Do not believe.

