Iran's Foreign Minister mocked Trump for his proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza & suggested relocating Israelis to Greenland

Iran's Foreign Minister mocked Trump for his proposal to remove Palestinians from Gaza and suggested an alternative plan: relocating Israelis to Greenland.

The Iranian official argued that instead of displacing Palestinians, the focus should be on moving Israelis to Greenland, which would solve multiple issues at once.

This comes after Trump, two days earlier, proposed relocating Gaza's residents, emphasizing that Egypt and Jordan should prepare to accommodate over a million Palestinians. Trump has already discussed this idea with the King of Jordan and intends to negotiate with the Egyptian President.

Trump explained that the plan involves "addressing the situation" (also called ethnic cleansing) of 1.5 million people in Gaza, where widespread destruction and loss of life have occurred. He expressed a preference for collaborating with Arab nations to construct housing in alternative locations, where Palestinians could potentially live in peace. He noted that the relocation could be either temporary or long-term.

Trump will not get Greenland because its inhabitants are "a people protected by international law and the UN Charter" - Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen

"France has discussed sending troops to Greenland with Denmark in response to US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the Danish territory, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said.

"If Denmark calls for help, France will be there," Barrot said. "European borders are sovereign, whether north, south, east or west... no one can afford to interfere with our borders." Barrot also noted that yesterday, during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, his counterparts expressed very strong support for Copenhagen and were ready to consider sending troops if necessary.

The French Foreign Minister, however, does not believe that the US will invade Greenland: “This will not happen, people do not invade EU territory.”

