RT





June 28, 2023





A tornado ripped through several central US states on Sunday, leaving a horrifying aftermath. Damaged buildings with broken windows, torn off roofs, as well as uprooted trees were seen after the storm.





According to the local media, the swirl struck a house in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on a house.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2wupcn-deadly-tornado-in-indiana-damages-houses-knocks-out-power.html