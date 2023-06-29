Deadly tornado in Indiana damages houses, knocks out power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
June 28, 2023
A tornado ripped through several central US states on Sunday, leaving a horrifying aftermath. Damaged buildings with broken windows, torn off roofs, as well as uprooted trees were seen after the storm.
According to the local media, the swirl struck a house in Indiana, killing a man and injuring his wife, while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell on a house.
