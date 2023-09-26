FAMOUS PSYCHIC JUDY CALI ON MERMAIDS, JFK, GANDHI, THOMAS JEFFERSON

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol in Vienna Austria, I discuss the miracles at Mt. Shasta in Northern California, and then interview Judy Cali, one of America’s best psychics (see: www.radiosol.at). Judy and I both channeled Mermaids and Mermen and their messages for humanity on the Ascension, with Mahatma Gandhi, JFK, Thomas Jefferson! I hope you can be able to listen to this amazing and important radio show! The program is in both English and German.OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com



