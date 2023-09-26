FAMOUS PSYCHIC JUDY CALI ON MERMAIDS, JFK, GANDHI, THOMAS JEFFERSON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show on Radio Sol in Vienna Austria, I discuss the miracles at Mt. Shasta in Northern California, and then interview Judy Cali, one of America’s best psychics (see: www.radiosol.at). Judy and I both channeled Mermaids and Mermen and their messages for humanity on the Ascension, with Mahatma Gandhi, JFK, Thomas Jefferson! I hope you can be able to listen to this amazing and important radio show! The program is in both English and German.OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com