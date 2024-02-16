Kash Patel Calls Out Kamala Harris and the Left's Hypocrisy | War Room

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel Calls Out Kamala Harris and the Left's Hypocrisy | Bannons War Room
“These people like Kamala Harris and the left-wing media are complaining that Russia is imprisoning its political opponents, when they see it happen every single day here in the United States of America—and they cheer it on because it serves their political agenda.”
RAV Contributor Kash Patel compares the weaponization of the DOJ against President Trump and his associates to what's happening in Russia.
