2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 161 Part 2 – Blow the Shofar!

Because we had an abbreviated podcast #161 on 5/29/24, there was too much information to let go at that point. Thus, we have this Part 2 to finish up the material we wanted to present.
In this 2 part episode, Jim M takes us through chapter 6 in the Book of Revelation and gives us his timeline for the events outlined in the Opening of the Seals up through the beginning of the Tribulation. He does this with examples of current events that could very well be interpreted as “End Times” events.
If you haven’t watched Part 1 yet, we urge you to do that first. Here is the link to part 1 - https://rumble.com/v4y6k86-2-guys-drinking-coffee-episode-161-is-it-time-to-blow-the-shofar.html.