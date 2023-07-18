18/7/23 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 30148, MISCONDUCT REF NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: BAB08738C5588D9

G-POLA HEADING 60 DEGREES TO GABLE END OF MY HOME, WHEN DIRECTLY OVER GABLE END MY HOME VEERS OFF TO 90 DEGREES/ DUE EAST AT 8M DISTANCE DOING 140MPH AT LEAST RATTLING ROOF TOPS TILES

19/7/23 G-IRJE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, NPAS G-POLA GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY 30157, MISCONDUCT REF CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE: REF: BFBFD88E9368748

Homogenitus Clouds man made generated



AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED FORMERLY TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE IN PERSON COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

DEFINITION OF POLICE GOVERNMENT AGENTS: TO USE VIOLENCE AND INTIMIDATION TO COERCE PEOPLE TO COMPLY WITH LAWS WITH A POLITICAL AIM

Terrorism: ~

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians



⁣"There are always risks in challenging excessive police power, but the risks of not challenging it are more dangerous, even fatal." H Thompson



⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.



⁣5G stalking.

United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)



14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim



12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.



15. A method of operating a multi-functional radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) system, comprising the steps of: utilizing an RFDE transmitter and at least one RFDE antenna to direct high power electromagnetic energy towards a target sufficient to cause high energy damage or disruption of the target; utilizing a targeting system to locate the target, the targeting system including a radar transmitter and at least one radar antenna for transmitting and receiving electromagnetic energy to locate the target; aiming the at least one RFDE antenna at the target based on the location of the target as ascertained by the targeting system; and integrating at least a portion of the radar transmitter or the at least one radar antenna within at least a portion of the RFDE transmitter or the at least one RFDE antenna.



0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye



⁣⁣⁣⁣I have rang ATC they advised me to go to the police i.e. vast majority of the craft I reported have not been blipping on radar. ATC asked me if I had evidence of the craft nearly crashing into my home 5 times? (belonging to scenic air tours north east) I told them yes still images and video . ATC then told me I must go to the police. I did Police did not take me seriously even when I showed them craft with no ID time and date stamped with GPS prohibited airspace locations proof shown on my in camera TIFF files.



⁣⁣Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 23,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000's IPOC Misconduct reports, professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests. Again, not one reply from NPAS. However, one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police was responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit.



Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.



⁣Dear Northumbria Police,



Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number

to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why

the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed

(e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc)

Borough the helicopter was deployed to

The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)



Yours



Damian.

