CTP (20250813 S3EAugSpecial2) Dr Bob Thiel - Prophecy - BTS/SP Video

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more
CTP (S3EAugSpecial2) Prophecy Across Faiths: Biblical Truths and Global Deceptions
Dr. Bob Thiel unveils the hidden connections between biblical prophecies and predictions from other world religions, explaining how these parallels may be part of a grand deception strategy.
• Various religions have prophecies about end-time leaders that mirror biblical figures
• Chinese, Hindu, Islamic, and Catholic traditions all anticipate figures similar to biblical Antichrist
• Over 3 billion people worldwide follow traditions that expect these prophetic fulfillments
• The King of the South in Daniel represents an Islamic leader who will make a peace deal
• Non-biblical prophecies may be Satan's way to discredit actual biblical fulfillment
• Dead Sea Scrolls provide powerful evidence of biblical accuracy and preservation
• Islamic prophecies specifically mirror the seven-year covenant mentioned in Daniel
• The betrayal of the Islamic leader by Turks appears in both biblical and Nostradamus predictions
• Anti-Semitism contradicts God's sovereign plan regarding Christ's crucifixion
• Early Christian church was predominantly Jewish in practice and leadership
