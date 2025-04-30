WHAT Happens When the AntiChrist Takes Over?

Join me as we explore the chilling time of the Antichrist taking over the world. What will happen when the forces of evil gain control? Would humanity be able to resist the temptation of darkness, or would we succumb to the will of the Antichrist? In this thought-provoking video, we'll delve into how they’re already preparing for a world under Antichrist rule, and what the consequences will be for humanity. Get ready for a journey into the future prophecy, as we uncover the potential consequences of the Antichrist's rise to power.





