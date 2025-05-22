BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
For the first time in three months, humanitarian trucks have been seen entering Gaza, where over 2 million people have been trapped in hunger
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
20 views • 3 months ago

For the first time in three months, humanitarian trucks have been seen entering Gaza — where over 2 million people have been trapped in hunger.

About 600 trucks daily are need to feed all in Gaza. So, this isn't enough.

Adding: 

Biden could be DEAD within a year

His cancer is 'grim', may have only '12 to 18 months' left to live

Former Obama & Trump physician Rep. Ronny Jackson says

Biden's doctor 'either lied to the American people or he's incompetent'

Adding: 

US Office of Personnel Management spent a WHOPPING $100 MILLION on unused phone lines 

🔹 Of the 1048 USOPM phone lines, 198 (19%) were either unused or duplicated.

🔹 Since OPM is about 0.1% of the federal government, this suggests that ~$100 million a year is wasted on unused lines.

🔹 It took OPM just an hour to disconnect these lines from the network.

