21 Dead Israeli Soldiers - Before they were Targeted and Killed by the Resistance - while they were Rigging Palestinian Homes with Explosives in the Al-Maghazi Operation

Scenes obtained from Israeli soldiers cameras showing occupation soldiers before they were targeted by the resistance while they were rigging Palestinian homes with explosives in the Al-Maghazi operation. The operation led to at least 21 dead soldiers and 7 wounded.
No military infrastructure, no tunnels, no threat, just blowing up civilian buildings…
