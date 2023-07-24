Eric Genuis - Triumph - William Pfund, trumpet

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
48trx1Eric Genuis - "Triumph" - William Pfund, trumpet
Aug 9, 2011
Enjoy this inspired and moving anthem - especially the exciting interplay between the violin and the trumpet. A truly virtuoso performance by Alena Merimee (violin) and William Pfund (trumpet). I really hope you like this!
Peace to you always,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYmxgfk6E6k