DR. ROBERT MALONE EXPOSES INCOMPLETE DATA BEHIND RSV VOTE

Dr. Robert Malone opens up about his controversial “yes” vote on the RSV monoclonal antibody recently added to vaccine schedule for newborns and pregnant women as a member serving on the newly restructured Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the CDC. He admits that he regrets the decision after realizing the committee was handed incomplete information and pushed to move too quickly., Malone stresses that both HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Trump are backing efforts to challenge entrenched interests and reevaluate the entire childhood vaccine schedule. Calling for patience, Malone says they have three and a half years to take on one of the biggest industries in the world and realign policy with the needs of parents and children.