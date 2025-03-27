BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Unveiling Secrets: A Glimpse into 2025
ArlingtonInstitute
ArlingtonInstitute
54 followers
Follow
50 views • 5 months ago

In this most recent Post Script Insights, Futurist, John L. Petersen explores the forecasted upheavals of 2025, emphasizing widespread financial instability. It discusses Elon Musk’s revelations about untraceable government payments and the potential collapse of the U.S. dollar. With mounting exposure of hidden agendas, predictions suggest massive societal and economic shifts. Experts anticipate major disruptions by mid-2025, signaling a transformative and uncertain period ahead.


Please like subscribe and share


For a free membership to The Arlington Institute visit our website at, www.arlingtoninstitute.org

Keywords
donald trumpdepopulationsecret space programelon muskdollar collapseremote viewingdavid martincliff highsupply chainssecrets revealedbig changeglobal civil warglobal systemtangible assetsgovernment efficiencyberkeley springs2025 forecastspring 2025department of efficiencymagic money machinesblack programs
