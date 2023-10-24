Maia Chrystine Nartoomid: Physicians of the Blue Pharoah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
the blue pharoah is the light-body created by the refinement and intensification of your life through the central nerve of the sushumna up your back, which actively changes dna material that is the code for the unfoldment of life towards the light - the blue pharoah refers to the electronic magnetizing power of the grail itself - the grail can transform historical events and empower or destroy light messengers or knights (from gaia matrix oracle)