Join Us TONIGHT For the Re-Premiering of Our Documentary: Alfred Kinsey And The Monsters of America!
Resistance Chicks
Resistance Chicks
1449 followers
73 views • 1 month ago

LIVE TONIGHT! 8/9/25 7:00pm EST  Alfred Kinsey & The Monsters of America  First Anniversary Re-Premiere! Exactly one year ago, we released the hardest-hitting production we have ever done. Help us make the push to SPREAD this message around the WORLD! Grab your friends and join us TONIGHT for the LIVE re-premiere of a film that will leave you empowered with knowledge and history that has been deliberately whitewashed. Who were the masterminds behind children mutilating their bodies & men in women’s bathrooms? What is with the explosion of perversion, porn, molestation, & abortion in the past 7 decades? A satanically crafted agenda set forth by the most perverted monsters America has ever seen! Join with us in exposing the darkest kept secret in our past... UNTIL NOW! There are monsters among us, descendants of monsters from our past... How did we go from "Jack & Jill went up the hill" to "transgender Jack and non-binary Jane"? Featuring Rhonda Miller of Purple For Parents and Resistance Chicks. Watch!!!

https://rumble.com/v6xd7km--alfred-kinsey-and-the-monsters-of-america-first-anniversary-live-re-premie.html

Keywords
planned parenthoodabortiontransgenderismeugenicspopulation controldocumentaryporn addictionalfred kinseysex edmargaret sangerhugh hefnerjudith reismanrhonda millerfight the new drugpurple of parentstable 34
