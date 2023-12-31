Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Brave Soul Makes A Stand
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
94 Subscribers
31 views
Published 2 months ago

Military service is mandatory for Israeli citizens upon reaching military age. One young man does not like what the Israeli army has been doing and is prepared to go to jail in protest. This is a courageous thing to do if you're an Israeli citizen.

Video Source:

Hindustan Times

Closing Theme Music:

'Drum Warfare' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hindustan Times or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun20:53

Keywords
israelidfmilitary serviceisraeli military service

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket