Iran’s Maverick F-14’s – How the ‘Ali-Cat’ Came to Be

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The F-14 is an iconic aircraft and a world-class interceptor. It had state-of-the-art technology, but no foreign sales - except for one country. This is the story of how Iran became the only foreign operator of the F-14. NOTE: There are several reasons for the Tomcat not being widely exported, and it wasn't only due to technology restriction. The F-14 was designed for carrier use, was expensive and potential buyers were prioritizing the development of indigenous aircraft. To learn more about the F-14, please visit www.libraero.com.
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
F-14 Tomcat: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=6
The Aviation Geek Club: https://theaviationgeekclub.com/former-iiaf-tomcat-pilots-tell-the-true-story-of-why-iran-picked-the-f-14-over-the-f-15/
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
Music
Title: Prism
Link: https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos
License code: JPEFKPK9YMTRPXS2
00:00Intro
00:30Us/Iran Political Relations
00:49Recon Starts
01:00Soviet Response
01:27Enter The Tomcat
01:49Tomcat's Capabilities
02:28Hiatus
02:39War
02:49Maintenance Struggles
03:19Outro