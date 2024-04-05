The 11th participant in the Preparation of the Attack in Crocus City Hall was Arrested - Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoir, from Tajikistan

The 11th participant in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was arrested

▪️ The Basmanny District Court of Moscow elected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoir from Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under

clause “b”, part 3, article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act).

▪️During the investigation, he was arrested for 1 month 18 days, that is, until May 22, 2024.