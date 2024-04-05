The 11th participant in the Preparation of the Attack in Crocus City Hall was Arrested - Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoir, from Tajikistan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 11th participant in the preparation of the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was arrested
▪️ The Basmanny District Court of Moscow elected a preventive measure against Sharipzoda Muhammad Zoir from Tajikistan, accused of committing a crime under
clause “b”, part 3, article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act).
▪️During the investigation, he was arrested for 1 month 18 days, that is, until May 22, 2024.