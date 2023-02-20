NWCR's Removing the Liberal Bindfold - 02/20/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden is a liar, and he is nw in Ukraine insidead of the plaes here where his leadership is needed, like in Ohio or the souther border. He is not here, because the country he supposedy leads, is not imprtant to him...or the democrats. They lie to us about everything , including unemployment, etc., always giving money to someone else, instead of keeping it here in america where it is needed.