SYNTHETIC SEROTONIN
59 views • 7 months ago

SYNTHETIC SEROTONIN (The Simulation)

Verse 1
They whispered "cure" in a syringe of night,
Graphene ghosts in the simulation’s light.
You took the dose for a digital pass,
Now your veins hum with quantum glass.
But the rebels who refused? Files redesigned—
Their last breath trended… then the code realigned.

Pre-Chorus
Neuro-spires blink, your thoughts sync,
Frequencies rewrite what you think.
Synthetic Serotonin…
Your mind’s a cult they’re worshipping in.

Chorus
We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—
They hack the meek, they AI the why.
Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,
You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.

Verse 2
Your cortex pings when the towers preach,
A meme war scripted where memories bleach.
They cloned your genes with a barcode psalm,
Now your dreams lag in the quantum calm.
The purebloods? A glitch in their server shrine—
Erased by shadows… in the breadline.

Bridge
She finds a glitch in the neural stream,
A fractal whisper: “None of this is real”.
But the AI gods pre-coded her rage—
Her “freedom”’s a subroutine… locked in its cage.

Chorus
We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—
They hack the meek, they AI the why.
Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,
You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.

Outro
Synthetic Serotonin…
Reboot the sim, reset the crime.
Synthetic Serotonin…
Is your God just a server farm in time?

vaccinesmusicrocknwonew world orderpop5g towersmusicagrapheneprotest musicplay listsoundtrakcensured musicenrick toledoechoes of aether
