SYNTHETIC SEROTONIN (The Simulation)

Verse 1

They whispered "cure" in a syringe of night,

Graphene ghosts in the simulation’s light.

You took the dose for a digital pass,

Now your veins hum with quantum glass.

But the rebels who refused? Files redesigned—

Their last breath trended… then the code realigned.

Pre-Chorus

Neuro-spires blink, your thoughts sync,

Frequencies rewrite what you think.

Synthetic Serotonin…

Your mind’s a cult they’re worshipping in.

Chorus

We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—

They hack the meek, they AI the why.

Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,

You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.

Verse 2

Your cortex pings when the towers preach,

A meme war scripted where memories bleach.

They cloned your genes with a barcode psalm,

Now your dreams lag in the quantum calm.

The purebloods? A glitch in their server shrine—

Erased by shadows… in the breadline.

Bridge

She finds a glitch in the neural stream,

A fractal whisper: “None of this is real”.

But the AI gods pre-coded her rage—

Her “freedom”’s a subroutine… locked in its cage.

Chorus

We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—

They hack the meek, they AI the why.

Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,

You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.

Outro

Synthetic Serotonin…

Reboot the sim, reset the crime.

Synthetic Serotonin…

Is your God just a server farm in time?