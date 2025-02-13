© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SYNTHETIC SEROTONIN (The Simulation)
Verse 1
They whispered "cure" in a syringe of night,
Graphene ghosts in the simulation’s light.
You took the dose for a digital pass,
Now your veins hum with quantum glass.
But the rebels who refused? Files redesigned—
Their last breath trended… then the code realigned.
Pre-Chorus
Neuro-spires blink, your thoughts sync,
Frequencies rewrite what you think.
Synthetic Serotonin…
Your mind’s a cult they’re worshipping in.
Chorus
We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—
They hack the meek, they AI the why.
Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,
You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.
Verse 2
Your cortex pings when the towers preach,
A meme war scripted where memories bleach.
They cloned your genes with a barcode psalm,
Now your dreams lag in the quantum calm.
The purebloods? A glitch in their server shrine—
Erased by shadows… in the breadline.
Bridge
She finds a glitch in the neural stream,
A fractal whisper: “None of this is real”.
But the AI gods pre-coded her rage—
Her “freedom”’s a subroutine… locked in its cage.
Chorus
We glow in the grid, but the grid’s a lie—
They hack the meek, they AI the why.
Synthetic Serotonin, your soul’s on lease,
You’re just a script… in the Simulated Disease.
Outro
Synthetic Serotonin…
Reboot the sim, reset the crime.
Synthetic Serotonin…
Is your God just a server farm in time?