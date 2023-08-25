Jack Cashill: Discovering Obama's Past

All this week we have been presenting a special classic TruNews investigative series on the life and times of Barry Soetoro, also known as Barack Hussein Obama. Rick was prompted to present these special episodes of interviews that he has done over the years with the Obamas back in the headlines, and with possible prospects of Michelle Obama jumping in on Election 2024. Rick Wiles did dozens of interviews on the topic of Barry Soetoro, so it was difficult to pick the best ones.





Today we present a follow up interview to the program from yesterday as we investigate the trail into the former president with TruNews guest Jack Cashill. An independent writer and producer, Jack Cashill has written a dozen books under his own name and collaborated on a dozen more. He has a Ph.D. from Purdue University in American studies. Cashill, in his book Deconstructing Obama, proposes that Bill Ayers, co-founder of the militant radical left-wing organization Weather Underground, had authored President Barack Obama's autobiography Dreams from My Father. In this interview from September 2012, TruNews host Rick Wiles and Jack Cashill seek to discover the true past of Barry Soetoro





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/25/23





