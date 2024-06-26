Breaking Their Own Rules; The Fire Ant Poisoners.

Breaking their own rules.





"Biosecurity Queensland

@nationalfireantprogram

have admitted they were negligent when they poisoned the creek.

So do our tax dollars pay the fine for your negligence?

Will you halt the program immediately?"





Under the Environmental Protection Act 1994 (Queensland), the maximum penalties for environmental offenses, including pollution of waterways, are:





For an individual: 4,000 penalty units (currently $268,800) or 2 years imprisonment

For a corporation: 8,000 penalty units (currently $537,600).

Additionally, the Queensland Government may also issue on-the-spot fines for environmental offenses, including:

$2,438 for an individual

$12,192 for a corporation

https://www.legislation.qld.gov.au/view/pdf/asmade/act-1994-062





