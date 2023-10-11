© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If this video happens to be seen by people who exist long after I cease
to, know this, that the leaders of the 21st century were far worse than
the leaders of the 20th century.
Considering that the 20th century produced Mao, Stalin, Hitler, LBJ, FDR, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, Neville Chamberlain, Nixon, Castro, OPEC, The French Military, etc. etc. That is quite an indictment. But it's fair and accurate.