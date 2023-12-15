Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET IS FINISHED - THE CRASH IS COMING SOON
channel image
KevinJJohnston
264 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
73 views
Published 2 months ago

Real estate agents all over the province of Ontario have been completely unable to sell houses. The market is cooling off quicker than it should and that means that a lot of people are going to be in a lot of fiscal Dire Straits.

British Columbia is Banning airbnbs in your own property so you're not going to be able to do what you want with your home anymore. What's the point of being in canada?

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time

AND

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST

The show is LIVE ON:

http://www.FreedomReport.ca

AND LIVE ON

http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

https://www.facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston


#affordability #househunting #housingcrisis #housingproblem #humanrights #housingmarket #housingfirst #affordablehousingcrisis #socialhousing #tenant #homelessness #affordablehousing #housing #housingforall #realestate #housingjustice #starterhome #homeless #firsthome #renting #housingisahumanright #familylife #affordablehomes #affordablehome #housingassociation #communityledhousing

Keywords
politicspodcastsusanewcanadaeconomicscrisishousingrealestate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket