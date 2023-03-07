Darren Beattie: Newly Released Footage Destroys Establishment’s Entire Jan. 6 Narrative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(March 7, 2023) “[Ray] Epps is the smoking gun of January 6th and we have more evidence now than ever.” - Darren Beattie
Darren Beattie & Revolver News: https://www.revolver.news/
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v2c3mdi-newly-released-footage-destroys-establishments-entire-jan.-6-narrative.html