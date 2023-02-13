© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p284vmie425
2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Regardless of how many Chinese people will starve to death, Xi Jinping just keeps giving out money all over the world; 8.6 million CCP members will be turned into part-time contractors and could lose their jobs at any time. The New Federal State of China will save them!
#XiJinping #NFSC #CCPmembersConvertedtoContractors
2/12/2023 文贵直播：习近平不管中国人死活，在全世界大撒币；860万党员被改成钟点工随时失业，新中国联邦要救他们！
#习近平 #新中国联邦 #党员变合同工