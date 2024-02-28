Travel Log about a couple that drove their Toyota Chinnock from Canada to Argentina. This segment covers Colombia - Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As many of you know, I live in Medellin Colombia with my 35 yr old son. We are from So Cal. Blazing new trails down here. I didn't realize Colombia is so Raw . I mean there are hugely steep mountains everywhere, long rivers, Farc running around killing people in the outlying areas over cocaine war. Same ole same ole