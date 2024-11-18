© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A demonstration of the amazing capabilities of AI via Google’s AI podcast generator. Also, just how wrong analysts like WIRED were in predicting such technological developments!
Read the original article / review here:
https://discover.hubpages.com/technology/25-years-ago-WIRED-predicted-the-future-How-wrong-were-they
Try Google’s Notebook LM here:
____________________________________
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).
____________________________________