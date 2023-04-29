BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cancer and Gut Health Direct Link
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
180 views • 04/29/2023

The real fixes for cancer include turmeric, iodine and olive oil. More effective than chemo.  Heal your gut and your gut will heal you. There is a direct link between your gut health and cancer.

There are 130 different studies showing the relationship between BPA and breast cancer.

More natural healing from cancer at  www.EnergyMe333.com

"...it's much easier to say you have a gene, you are doomed and there is nothing you can do because that alleviates any actual action that we need to be taking.... But we are going to spend millions of dollars on these treatments and give big Pharma run of the mill to produce all these toxic treatments... [big Pharma] is not going to be concerned with the cause...No one is looking at the causes. [The treatment] may kill cancer, but it will also kill you. It is a fight to survive the treatment. " ~ Anthony Gucciardi et al.

"The cancer industry is on the same parallel with Eli Lilly and company who made prozac. They are making millions and millions, if not billions of dollars on all of this...They are disabling our ability to do anything when they say it is our genes... If i were to tell you that you can prevent cancer, and it is genetic at some levels to a very small degree. It is actually environmental factors that trigger those genes. Then you would have responsibility to do something about it. You could not go out and eat garbage and eat McDonalds and drink water bottles full of BPA....It is easier for people to donate money than to take control of their lives...It is hard [to do this]. In terms of solutions, look up research on turmeric and iodine [effective against cancer]....98% of the cancer cells treated with turmeric, the brain tumors shrunk [in mice studies]..." ~ Anthony Gucciardi et al.

FULL SHOW, Gut Health & Cancer - Anthony Gucciardi on Infowars (Archive),

https://www.brighteon.com/9c8d80f0-cc2c-4f4b-99dd-ac0df202cbbb

More natural healing from cancer at  www.EnergyMe333.com

Keywords
healthcancerbreast cancerolive oiliodineturmericbpanatural cureanthony gucciardi
