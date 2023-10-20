WW3 TO BEGIN SUNDAY? - Expert WARNS Of Massive Escalation! - US To Send GROUND TROOPS!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the warnings from several experts that World War 3 could begin as early as this Sunday as Israel sends ground troops into Palestine, Iran essentially declares war on Israel and the United States prepares ground troops for the region in this obvious proxy false flag event. US bases in Syria are being bombed by drones, hospitals are being leveled and the propaganda machine we call "television" continues to pump out lies to force the world into an irreversible conflict. Hamas was created by Israel and this entire narrative surrounds the push for the "Greater Israel Project" and the technocratic shift from the west to the east in the "Great Reset." Every world war involves a reset. This one will be the most dangerous yet. All of the countries involved in this conflict were propped up by the United States in the first place. China which appears to be the straw that breaks the camel's back will be the victor in the BRICS currency shift. Several experts believe South Africa will also be a major player in this world war. This would be the first time a country in the southern hemisphere has been involved in a world war. The game of chess continues and we are the pawns as long as we refuse to prepare ourselves for what comes next. We must withdraw from the system and refuse to comply with the dictates of war mongering psychopaths.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





