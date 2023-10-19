BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel Could Be Descending Into Civil War
The Kokoda Kid
95 views • 10/19/2023

There's been a lot of unrest in Israel recently that's being hidden from the world and that is the prospect of Israeli against fellow Israeli in armed conflict (forget the Palestinians or Hamas). Could the Gaza Strip conflict be the start of things to get the ball rolling?

Watch and listen to Dan Cohen as he explains the situation to Clayton Morris of 'Redacted News'.

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton Morris

Redacted News

Featured Guest -Dan Cohen from 'Captured Media'

Closing theme music:

'Darkest Hour' - by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News, Captured Media or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

Keywords
civil warisraelmiddle eastmiddle east unrestisraeli civil war
