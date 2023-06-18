Rapper drops dead on stage VAXX poison induced cardiac arrest (probable)

"HOUSTON RAPPER

BIG POKEY DEAD AT 45

... After Collapsing Onstage

Milton Powell -- aka, Big Pokey, a longtime Houston rapper -- died this weekend after a scary fall onstage that came out of nowhere ... and which ultimately took his life.

The Texas-based MC collapsed at a bar in neighboring Beaumont late Saturday night. Video is circulating showing Pokey standing on what appears to be a two-story stage, where he seems to be performing ... as he has a mic in his hand, and he's interacting with a DJ.

Suddenly, BP lets out a big breath into the microphone ... and he starts to tip backwards, completely losing his footing/going unconscious and falling hard onto the stage. It's jarring.

At first, everyone seems to think it might not, perhaps, be that serious ... as you can hear some snickers in the crowd. However, it quickly becomes clear something is wrong -- and everyone around starts to attend to him in a panic ... seeing that he isn't waking back up.

A woman -- who says she's a nurse -- rushes to his side and tries to administer aid. Everyone else is fanning air and trying to help regain consciousness ... to no avail. Reports say EMS showed up a little after midnight and that he was transported to a hopsital.

Once there, he eventually died ... although it's unclear what the cause of death may be.

His rep confirmed Pokey's passing with a statement, saying ... "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell."

They add, "Big Pokey passed away ... He was well loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!'"

Fellow Houston rapper Bun B shared his condolences online, writing ... "I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven."

Pokey was huge in the local scene, having gotten his start by collaborating with DJ Screw ... and helping launch the chopped-and-screwed style of the South that became wildly popular. He's put out tons of projects over the years ... and was considered a Houston legend.

He was 45. RIP"

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2023/06/18/houston-rapper-big-pokey-dead-dies-45-collapse-stage/

Mirrored - bootcamp

