Redacted · Nick Sortor in Lahaina to access what's been happening there 🌋🔥

Redacted News with Clayton Morris · Nick Sortor in Lahaina to access what's been happening there. Devastating wildfires ravaged Lahaina, Hawaii, leaving a trail of destruction. Homes, businesses, lives - all in ashes. Thinks have gotten worse. People are suffering, none of the relief funds have been received. No access to loans to rebuild. Where's the Biden administration in this chaos?
Lahaina is rebuilding, yet they seem forgotten. Is this neglect or just a cold shoulder? The mainstream media is no where to be found now.
