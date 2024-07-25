NWO: News media wants to condition your mind to accept government control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits
to Rebel Call.
A good analysis by Rebel Call on how the left-wing, globalist news media wants and is conditioning the minds of the masses to accept government control.
And we are heading in that direction in Revelation 17:12 which says that the ten kings of the earth will give their allegiance to the Vatican papacy (beast) as part of the Vatican’s very short-lived satanic new world order in which true followers of Christ will be beheaded for their faith in Christ and in the written word of God as per Revelation 20:4.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington