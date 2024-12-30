Reno Rolle interviewed about Trump, AI vs. Hollywood, plus the coming food supply chain crisis

To learn more, visit: https://bokusuperfood.com/





- Introduction and Interview Setup (0:01)

- Reno's Entrepreneurial Journey and Beach Blanket Invention (2:25)

- Meeting Donald Trump and Business Expansion (6:54)

- The Taj Mahal Project and Financial Challenges (11:46)

- The Miraculous Payment and Trump's Character (17:16)

- Transition to Hollywood and AI Influence (31:37)

- The Future of AI in Entertainment (52:31)

- The Role of Nutrition and Boku Super Food (55:59)

- The Impact of Big Pharma and the Role of Alternative Health (1:04:10)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:11:26)

- Nutrition and Brain Performance (1:11:45)

- Holistic Transformation and Personal Responsibility (1:17:10)

- The Role of Influential Figures and Systemic Issues (1:18:15)

- Final Thoughts and Partnership Announcement (1:21:04)

- Product Showcase and Health Benefits (1:24:40)





