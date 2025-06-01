Hunger is devouring the bodies of Palestinians in Gaza 🇵🇸

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hunger gnawed at the children's bodies until they turned into skeletons; nothing could be seen on them but the remnants of life.
Hunger ate the flesh of little children, leaving nothing but skeletons pulsing with the remnants of a soul.
‘She’s dying in front of my eyes’: The Gazan children starving under Israeli siege:
https://theuglytruth.xyz/shes-dying-in-front-of-my-eyes-the-gazan-children-starving-under-israeli-siege/
Source @Retards Of TikTok
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/