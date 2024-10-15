Mike Adams Sermon 078 - Isaiah Ch 1 - God calls out the FAKE Christians and Jews who practice church rituals but remain wicked and evil

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/









- Are You a Fake Christian? Introduction and Context (0:00)

- Critique of Mega Churches and Their Teachings (1:59)

- Spiritual Meritocracy and the True Message of Christ (4:28)

- Isaiah's Vision and God's Displeasure with Israel (7:40)

- The Path to Heaven and the Importance of Good Behavior (14:59)

- The Role of Physical Labor and Simplifying Life (40:54)

- The Importance of Growing Food and Practical Skills (44:35)

- The Final Judgment and the Destruction of Israel (50:44)

- The Call to Repentance and Becoming a Good Person (51:01)









