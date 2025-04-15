© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Founder and CEO of BitChute put out a statement explaining the company's decision to exit the UK.
BitChute discontinues Video-Sharing Service for UK residents over Online Censorship Laws.
The UK's censorship laws now draw the borders of online speech, severing UK users from their own audience.
➡️ Read Full Article https://reclaimthenet.org/bitchute-exits-uk-over-online-safety-act-censorship
Source @Real World News
