The second letter of St John is the shortest book in the Bible, but it carries a heavy punch. John's message to the Bride of Christ is about hungering and thirsting after the truth through our application of the teachings of Jesus. It is in submission to Jesus we're able to love God and others in the way that he loves us. So... what are you doing with the teachings of Jesus?