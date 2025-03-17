Residents of Sudzha say they thought they would be killed. But in the end, the Russian army came and saved them.

"We sat and thought that it was Ukrainians coming, we prayed and prepared for death, but suddenly we see a Russian soldier."

Exclusive Report from Kursk – Firsthand Testimonies of Ukrainian War Crimes

In this urgent frontline report, I speak to refugees from Sudzha, Kursk region, who reveal horrifying accounts of war crimes under Ukrainian control. They describe looting, home burnings, execution threats, and forced displacement by Ukrainian soldiers before the region was taken by Russian forces.

Key Testimonies from Refugees:
- Forced to live in hellish conditions for 7 months
- Homes looted and burned by Ukrainian forces
- Civilians threatened at gunpoint
- Ukrainian curfew & ghetto-like restrictions
- Mass burning of homes – Half of 8th March Street in Sudzha destroyed
- Akhmat Special Forces rescue mission & tunnel operation

