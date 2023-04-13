Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for April 13, 2023

Quo Vadis





April 14, 2023





Dear children, you are in the world but you are not of the world.





Do not live attached to material goods.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be Eternal.





My Lord will call you to account. Do not forget:





To whom much was given, much will be demanded.





Pray.





Only through the force of prayer can ye understand My Presence among you.





Seek ye forces in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Difficult times will come for you.





The enemies will act and ye will be persecuted and thrown out.





Be attentive.





Listen to Me.





What I say must be taken seriously.





Onward to the defence of the truth!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On May 30, 2013 Our Lady shared a similar message with Pedro:





Dear children, seek strength in the Eucharist.





My Jesus comes to you in the Eucharist with His Glorious Body to feed you and to make you great in the faith.





He is present with His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





If you knew the spiritual greatness that emanates from the Eucharist, you would weep with joy.





Approach Jesus silently.





Receive Him, listen to Him.





He wants to speak to you.





He wants to show you all His Love and Mercy.





Your victory lies in the Eucharist. In the great and sorrowful tribulation, only those who seek Jesus in the Eucharist will find strength to remain firm in the faith.





Many will deny the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. Be alert. Believe: He is present.





This is the message which I bring you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for permitting me to gather you here once again.





I give you my blessing in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Peace be with you.





