24. Don’t Be Dumb!

The dumb thinks that he will never
Get those difficulties that
Got the people who were clever
And walked on the trodden path.
He believes he'll be avoided
By that which has beaten those
Who, like him, have got embroiled
In the bustle, chasing goals.
Many hurried and started
Acting rashly, waiting for
They’d at once get what they wanted
And thus would come to the fore:
Some defiantly, some dumbly,
Some at random, some with zest,
Some in secrecy, some bluntly
Did at their own best.
But since this was done without
Common sense and was provoked
By pep talks, aimed at the crowd,
In the end, it hasn’t worked.
The priorities and goals
In the lifetime of such folks
Are set by those who impose
Selfish rules to take the scores.
If you don't want to be sheared
As the dumb, submissive sheep –
Don't enroll in the flock shared,
Over which there is a whip.
Study, ponder and remember –
You’re the master of your way
And the number one pretender
To be happy, as they say!