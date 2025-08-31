TCHIAKOVSKY 🎻 THE NUTCRACKER [ROTTERDAMS PHILHARMONISCH ORKEST 🎼 COMPLETE CONCERT IN HD]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tsjaikovski: De Notenkraker
Rotterdams Philharmonisch Orkest o.l.v. Yannick Nezet-Seguin
Jongenskoor Rijnmond, Jongenskoor Rivierenland en Jongenskoor Waterland o.l.v. Arie Hoek
Opname/recorded: 23 december 2010, in De Doelen te Rotterdam.
0:00:00 Ouverture
0:03:20 I. The Christmas Tree
0:07:18 II. March
0:09:51 III. Children's Gallop and Dance of the Parents
0:12:21 IV. Arrival of Mr. Drosselmeyer and distribution of the presents
0:18:09 V. Scene and Grandfather Waltz
0:24:28 VI. Scene: Clara and the Nutcracker (The departure of the guests - the night)
0:31:28 VII. Scene: The battle
0:34:58 VIII. A Pine Forest in Winter
0:39:09 IX. Waltz of the Snowflakes
0:46:20 X. Scène: The Magic Castle of the Land of Sweets
0:50:37 XI. Scène: The arrival of Clara and the Nutcrackerprince
0:55:30 XII. Divertissement, which contains:
0:55:30 a. Chocolate (Spanish Dance)
0:56:49 b. Coffee (Arabic Dance)
1:00:50 c. Tea (Chinese Dance)
1:01:52 d. Trepak (Russian Dance)
1:03:04 e. Dance of the Mirlitons
1:05:40 f. Mother Ginger and the Polichinelles
1:08:27 XIII. Waltz of the Flowers
1:15:30 XIV. Pas de deux, which contains:
1:15:30 The Sugar-Plum Fairy and Her Cavallier
1:21:03 Variation I: Tarantelle
1:22:00 Variation II: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy
1:24:36 Coda
1:26:00 XV.The Last Waltz, Apotheosis
Thank you Robin van Vliet for the timecodes and chapters!
