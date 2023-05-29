BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
After 6 years of experience, the fellow fighters of the NFSC have grown, most of them can face the challeges that is happening now, and stick to their mission of taking down the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
17 views • 05/29/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2i83ey86fe

0527 Nicole看七哥

长岛哥说经过6年的身体力行，新中国联邦的战友们都成长了，可以面对现在发生的一切，并坚持自己灭共的使命。Nicole说，郭先生的家人也给予她启发是她的动力的来源，因为他们就是新中国联邦最亲密的战友，他们经历的来自中共的迫害比任何其他战友都要多。

David said that after 6 years of experience, the fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China have grown, most of them can face the challeges that is happening now, and stick to their mission of taking down the CCP. Nicole said that the inspiration from Mr. Guo's family is the source of her motivation because they are the closest fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China, and they have experienced more persecution from the CCP than anyone.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
