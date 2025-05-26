Gaza: Girl found ALIVE in School shelter rubble - missile strike from Israel, last night - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Girl dragged ALIVE from shelter rubble
Fahmi al-Jarjawi School, Gaza City
School 'firebombed by IDF'. A devastating Israeli airstrike targeted the Fahmi al-Jarjawi School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood—where displaced families, including children, sought shelter.
Reporter Dan Cohen adds dozens burn to death in Fehmi Al Jerjawy Girls School, Gaza
Last night, May 25th. Two other videos were posted last night.
Cynthia... I can't post this video, too terrible: Painful to watch 'IDF shoot horse again and again' to die writhing in agony
'To stop animal feed delivery'
August clip from Palestinian MP Mustafa Barghouti in Gaza going viral
No apparent reaction from Israeli army