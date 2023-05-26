Pitiful Animal





May 26, 2023





This dog appeared out of nowhere near where I lived

A poor and unhappy boy.

His calves were covered with skin rashes caused by ticks.

There were also bruises from the impact

I went there to feed him good food

He started to understand me better and wasn't running away or being as aggressive as before.

The rain started, he became very cold, sat in a corner and shivered.

When I hugged him, he listened to my heart and soul.

And at that moment, I realized that I needed to stand up for this boy





I didn't know what his old name was

That was why I would call him Beam and his new life officially began

That day, Beam's acquaintance with the other members was a bit stressful.

In general, he didn't trust anyone but me.

He crouched down and sat in a corner, sometimes I even saw tears flowing.

He got scared when I waved my hand.

Of course, it was possible that this was a response to stress.





Beam did it, he didn't need sedation anymore

The inherent confidence was bThis dog appeared out of nowhere near where I lived

A poor and unhappy boy.

His calves were covered with skin rashes caused by ticks.

There were also bruises from the impact

I went there to feed him good food

He started to understand me better and wasn't running away or being as aggressive as before.

The rain started, he became very cold, sat in a corner and shivered.

When I hugged him, he listened to my heart and soul.

And at that moment, I realized that I needed to stand up for this boy





I didn't know what his old name was

That was why I would call him Beam and his new life officially began

That day, Beam's acquaintance with the other members was a bit stressful.

In general, he didn't trust anyone but me.

He crouched down and sat in a corner, sometimes I even saw tears flowing.

He got scared when I waved my hand.

Of course, it was possible that this was a response to stress.





Beam did it, he didn't need sedation anymore

The inherent confidence was back.

Beam was amazing, he could stir the silence in the house with his own games.

He said goodbye to ticks and got his ears cleaned.

The little boy was very excited every time he took a bath

He immersed himself in the warm water, lay still for me to scrub and massage

Beam's childhood was over, he was starting to grow up

Every day, he constantly trained hard to aim for a better quality of life.

Beam's determination was admirable

The light in his life opened wide to welcome him

Of course, if he had a nice house I was so happy for him.Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-OuyZyiSJg