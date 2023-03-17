Ukrainian infantry combat reconnaissance to Zaporozhye front totally repulsed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian infantry conducted combat reconnaissance to Pohovsky, near Orekhov on Zaporozhye front to capture the so-called gray zone. The attack was totally repulsed, many of their armored vehicles were destroyed, 2 dozen were killed and the remaining soldiers retreated.
Mirrored - TeleTruth