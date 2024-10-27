The Stupendium

Video done on/around: December ‎19, ‎2021



Ever since the day I woke up in space, Scientists screaming as demons had overrun the base

Strapped to a slab in a lab as an artefact, I'd been dreaming of the day that you'd be here again, It's been two years - and my heart breaks, Sent me away, set your gaze upon the human race, I'll get you back, I don't care what it takes, My love is twin barrelled it will take your breath away

Our Lost Souls meet, two worlds collide, I feel your heartbeat rise as the argent sparks are flying, I want to take you out and I can't deny, I'll be crushing on you ‘til the day you die, I want to get inside you and so much more, It's not my first time, I’ve done this before, You've been running through my mind, Since you crawled out of the floor

One second in my arms I'll be running through yours

[Chorus]

I'll rip and I'll tear, 'Cause it's more than I can bear, When you're not there it tears me apart, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart

And it's true, That legions of doom couldn't keep me from you, World ends, I'll start, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart

[Verse 2]

They say I'm a player, don't mean I'm not the Slayer, Take you on a twirl through the underworld

Girl, it don't matter where, You're hiding, I'm fighting to find you, I'll be at your lair, Have you on one knee, honey but when I'm done, Your knee's not there

Hooked on each other, pull us closer together, Possessed, undead or whatever, among the, death and the embers, Down in the nether, wherever, we're tethered, Yeah, you'll end up dismembered, But we've a connection never be severed

Ooh, you're drop dead gorgeous, When I stomp on your head and you drop dead gore just-Pours to the floor it's glorious, You stole my heart I tore out your organs

I get this feeling when I look into your eyes, And I pop it out the socket as it's dropping me supplies, Quit the drama, 'neath that armour, know you've got a softer side, What's a date night without just a spot of deicide?

[Chorus]

I'll rip and I'll tear, 'Cause it's more than I can bear, When you're not there it tears me apart, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart

And it's true, That legions of doom couldn't keep me from you, World ends, I'll start, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart

[Bridge]

I would go through hell for you, 'Til seven circles fell, And heaven's citadel's have melted through, I would go through hell for you, I would go through hell for you, Down where the devil dwells, My fervour's revenant and felt anew, I would go through hell for you

[Chorus]

I'll rip and I'll tear, 'Cause it's more than I can bear, When you're not there it tears me apart, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart

And it's true, That legions of doom couldn't keep me from you, World ends, I'll start, I swear

[Outro]

I'll rip and I'll tear, You're my calling, my every prayer, I won't rest till you're there in my arms, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart, Love's war, But all is fair in blood and gore, World ends, I'll start, I swear, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart, I'll rip and tear my way to your heart, I'll rip and tear my way to you...

