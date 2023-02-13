Disaster in Ohio, The Nuclear Threat, Dr. Robert Malone, and Just Say No to a Con-Con | The New American TV

Environmental disaster strikes Ohio as thousands of gallons of chemicals are burned. Is a media blackout ongoing? The threat of nuclear warfare creeps closer as the proxy war in Ukraine continues. Financial tyranny is here, as gun purchasers find themselves targeted and tracked by woke banks. Rebecca Terrell is joined by Daniel Natal to discuss the issues the mainstream media refuses to cover.





Rebecca Terrell also interviews The John Birch Society’s Paul Dragu for a look at the anti-con-con push in Montana. Also featured: Rolling out the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and FBI infiltrates BLM.





